Orioles: It's all about the MASN money

One has to wonder about the reason the Baltimore Orioles front office is not doing so well. For some time now, the Angelos family has not been totally focused on baseball but on winning the money battle over MASN with $100 million at stake (“Court releases MASN decision showing Orioles-controlled network owes Nationals tens of millions,” May 14). They just lost another battle in the courts, but that does not stop them from appealing over and over again.

They appear not to be able to concentrate on anything else. It is time for them to cut their losses, settle up and find a way to concentrate on finding players and coaches to improve their baseball franchise.

Orioles fans deserve much better from ownership. Enough greed. Enough!

Ray Bahr, Baltimore

