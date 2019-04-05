Orioles fans deserve better than Chris Davis

I read Peter Schmuck's piece on Chris Davis (“Schmuck: For long-struggling Chris Davis, Orioles home opener turns out to be nothing to celebrate,” Apr. 4), and being a long-time season ticket holder, and suffering through many years of losing teams, I must say we the fans deserve better.

This will be the last year I spend my money to watch my beloved Orioles trot out the likes of Mr. Davis. I don't care how much he is being paid, I am tired of watching him come up to the plate without a clue and than have that dazed look walking back to the dugout.

If we are truly rebuilding, we need to cut our losses and bench him, or better yet send him down to the minors to find whatever it is he lost and give the young guys a chance.

Forever an O's fan, but I will watch for free on TV after this year.

Mike Corcoran, Hunt Valley