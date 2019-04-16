Dear Gary Thorne: Please tone it down

I've been an Orioles fan all my 72 years and could not be more proud of the guys taking the field this season. This is the first time I've ever commented concerning the announcing of any Orioles game. There is only one suggestion of constructive criticism. Gary Thorne is a wonderful, knowledgeable communicator of the game. Unfortunately, his unwanted excitement, when the opposing team hits a three-run home run, is like fingernails on a blackboard (“Orioles announce new broadcast lineup for 2019 season,” Feb. 28).

I just can't understand why he doesn't tone it down. It seems there is no difference in his delivery and excitement of a good play or game changing hit even if it's by the other team. Hoping to continue to enjoy Mr. Thorne’s announcing with that one important change.

Gary Elmore

