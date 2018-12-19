Why is Harris writing a fan letter to a dictator?

If you want to know what’s wrong with Maryland and wrong with America in general, take a look at the time Rep. Andy Harris wasted writing letters to Prime Minister Viktor Orban of Hungary (“As protests continue in Hungary, Andy Harris doubles down on his support for Viktor Orban,” Dec. 18). I’m indifferent to Hungarian politics since I consider stuff here at home of much greater importance. Unfortunately, Mr. Harris’ colleagues in the U.S. House of Representatives see things differently.

Recently, my church had a discussion on God’s gift of time. Sorry, the congressman doesn’t understand that concept and refrained from using a finite, precious resource composing fan letters to foreign leaders. What happens in Budapest is not our concern and has no bearing on the well-being of Marylanders.

Leaders like Andy Harris must understand they represent us here at home. Our state and the country have enormous problems and Hungary isn’t one of them. Get real, members of Congress, and do the job you’re paid to be doing!

R. Ellis Heid, Baltimore

