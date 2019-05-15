A more robust fight against opioid addiction

I agree with Yngvild Olsen that the U.S. must fight opioid deaths with the same resolve we used to battle against HIV and hope we soon see policy reflect that determination (“We must attack opioid overdoses with the same focus we gave HIV,” May 14). Opioid addiction was created by pharmaceutical greed and manipulation, so it follows that it is they who owe the public the resolution of the problem. It is first and foremost a health problem and not a criminal behavior problem.

Let’s support all legislation and policy decisions that focus on opioid addiction until it is resolved. We have solved previous health problems by focusing all efforts in that direction, and good outcomes have been the result. HIV is one and vaccinations are another.

Pat Ranney, Millersville

