Opioid crisis has boosted organ donations

I want to thank Doug Donovan for his article on the opioid crisis (“As Maryland's opioid crisis rages on, so does the grief of the families left behind to mourn,” Dec. 27). Our organization, Anatomy Gifts Registry, is a whole-body anatomical donation organization that works closely with the Living Legacy Foundation. I cannot tell you how much I appreciate your article highlighting the opioid crisis in Maryland and showing organ donation in a positive light.

This month alone, our organization has received more than a hundred donations. Several of these donations are the result of overdoses. To see young men and women between the ages of 18 and 35 overdose and die before their lives even start is extremely difficult. It is beginning to take a toll on those of us who work in the body/organ donation field. It's devastating. It's hard to see these young people and not think of your own son, daughter, niece, nephew or other family members.

We thank Mr. Donovan for his work, giving a voice to our concerns and helping Marylanders better understand the epidemic we all face. Hopefully, we can all come together and address this issue.

Amy Vann

The writer is associate manager of marketing and cremations at Anatomy Gifts Registry.