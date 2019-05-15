Olszewski should cut spending, not raise taxes

All we have heard from the new Baltimore County executive is that revenue needs to be increased and how he was going to do it. What we haven’t heard is any attempt at reducing expenses (“‘Unfathomable’: Baltimore County leaders, residents critical of $3.50-a-line monthly cell tax plan,” May 13).

Any business person knows that expenses can be cut if they’re reviewed and appropriately adjusted. Perhaps County Executive John Olszewski Jr.’s lack of business experience has demonstrated he’s familiar only with the old way of doing things.

Richard T. Webb, Parkton

