Olszewski tries to be the O'Malley of Balt. County

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski was supposed to deal with deficits in the county finances, not surrender to them (“In Baltimore County, a budgetary crossroads,” April 15).

Instead, he capitulated, and all of us in the county will be his victims. Do I hear echoes of the egregious Gov. Martin O’Malley with his perpetual whining about “structural deficits” and new taxes, more taxes, higher taxes, extra taxes, still more taxes?

Bill Earle, Parkville

