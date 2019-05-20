Protect America's nurses from job-related violence

I read Jenna Mermer's commentary with sadness and surprise (“Nurses must expect, demand better,” May 16). Sadness, because I cannot believe that nurses are still being attacked on the job and surprise that the U.S. Congress is dragging its feet on the passage of H.R. 1309. This should be a no-brainer.

I retired from bedside nursing five years ago. I can think of multiple times in my 35-year career when I was physically and emotionally attacked by my patients. In my time, it was considered "part of the job.” It should never have been acceptable, and it should not be considered acceptable now.

Lawmakers need to act before the violence in the streets of Baltimore enters the doors of our hospitals, clinics and physicians’ offices.

Mary Lohmann Edwards, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.