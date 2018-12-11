Newtown killings might have been prevented

When so many were aware of Adam Lanza’s mental state yet allowed him access to deadly weapons, they’re accessories to the crime, in my opinion. It’s unbelievable a Connecticut child advocate knew of his “deteriorating mental health problems” yet did nothing except write a report (“Newtown shooter described ‘scorn for humanity,’” Dec. 10). And where were Adam Lanza’s family and friends?

This mass murder could have and should have been prevented. I grieve for the innocent lives snuffed out and the pain loved ones must face for the rest of their lives. There’s so much blame it’s sickening.

It boggles the mind no one pointed out how dangerous it was for Adam Lanza to have firearms at the ready. Why did everyone remain silent? Now that the documents describing his mindset have been made public, I consider Connecticut’s child welfare system complicit along with his immediate family. The horror of Dec. 14, 2012, never would have occurred if just one person did the right thing!

Rosalind Heid, Baltimore

