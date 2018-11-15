Nightly news is '5 minutes of facts then 55 minutes of opinion'

All Americans know that there are three things that members of the press have in common with politicians: Both love spending other peoples money on travel, both are either liberal or conservative and they both think they are smarter than average Americans (“Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Jim Acosta,” Nov. 15).

I believe the change in the press started back in the ‘50s when network owners told their news agencies that the free ride was over and you are not as elite as you think you are and you need to start making money for the network. This opened the door for members of the press to support the political party they voted for. Today's one hour news program is 5 minutes of facts then 55 minutes of opinions and commercials and local news has learned not to put the weather on first because after the weather, most people would change the channel .

J. Heming, Baltimore

