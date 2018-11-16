Baltimore's theater Nazi should be sitting in jail

The drunk who shouted “Heil Hitler, Heil Trump” during a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof” in Baltimore should have been arrested and thrown into jail, not just given a stop ticket (“Drunk man shouts ‘Heil Hitler, Heil Trump,” does Nazi salute during Baltimore performance of ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’” Nov. 15).

Freedom of speech has to be examined more carefully when in the context of terrorizing people. Give him the benefit of the doubt that he won't do it again and this time with a gun? What this man did was terrorism light, but terrorism, not just freedom of speech.

Claudia Fletcher, Baltimore

