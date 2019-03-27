Investigations of Trump are not over yet

Robert Mueller submitted his probe to the Attorney General Robert Barr late last Friday and, as required by law, Mr. Barr provided a short summary to the U.S. Congress (“What Mueller proved: Liberals hate America,” March 27). Now, the Republicans are claiming "complete exoneration" of President Donald Trump. It seems as though most Republicans didn't even take the time to read the complete attorney general's 3 ½-page summation letter before going into attack mode against most Democrat's and the mainstream media.

Everyone should calm down before making baseless allegations. This probe is far from over until a significant portion of the complete report has been disseminated to the Congress. There's an old baseball saying from a Hall of Fame catcher: “It ain't over till it's over," and especially in this instance, it's far from over.

Wayne Gibbs, Sykesville

