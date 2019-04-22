Media is not happy even after Mueller report found no collusion

The mission given Special Counsel Robert Mueller was to determine whether there was any collusion or coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election campaign (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Mueller's non-exoneration and the obsequious Mr. Barr,” Apr. 18). His staff of mostly Clinton supporters turned over every rock and interviewed hundreds of witnesses. The country endured seemingly endless false and/or misleading stories from formerly reputable news outlets promising the certain indictment of President Donald Trump.

Unfortunately for The Sun and other “never Trumpers,” Mr. Mueller concluded that there was no evidence of any collusion or coordination. When the Mueller report was finally released, The Sun's headline was: "Trump tried to disrupt probe." Even more laughable is The Sun's creation of a new villain: Attorney General William Barr. In shooting the messenger, The Sun essentially accuses Mr. Barr of covering up a non-crime and a non-cover up.

We should all be happy that Russia's attempts to undermine the election failed and our current flawed president did not sell out his country. His bumbling attempts to end an unwarranted probe could not be obstruction. Everyone should be happy, but apparently not The Sun. We can now count on another year and a half of Democrats obtaining classified documents from the Mueller report and selectively leaking them to friendly media such as The Sun.

The never ending gotcha games will continue. Meanwhile, our borders are overwhelmed, budget deficits balloon and our infrastructure deteriorates. Is it any wonder why our politicians and media are held in such low esteem? When you sow the wind, you reap the whirlwind.

Robert C. Erlandson, Lutherville