Mueller findings should not make anyone happy

A reader accuses The Sun of failing to celebrate the fact that the Mueller report found no collusion and no obstruction of justice on the part of President Donald Trump which, according to the reader, should make all Americans very happy (“Media is not happy even after Mueller report found no collusion,” April 22). He also states that the mission given the special counsel was to determine whether there was collusion between Russia and the president and that Russia’s attempts to undermine the election failed. I suggest the reader check his facts.

In fact, the primary mission of Robert Mueller’s investigation was to determine whether Russia interfered with U.S. elections in 2016. The findings of the investigation was that Russia did actively and successfully interfere in our election in an attempt to discredit and undermine our democratic institutions and to aid in the election of Donald Trump. After nearly two years, the Mueller investigation netted 199 criminal charges, 37 indictments or guilty pleas, and 5 prison sentences, many against Trump henchmen.

While the investigation found no indictable evidence of coordination between our president and Russian agents, it found multiple examples of obstruction of justice by Mr. Trump but chose to leave these to Congress for disposition rather than bring a criminal charge directly against President Trump which would have conflicted with Department of Justice policies. We can only hope that the Congress finds the integrity and courage to pick up the task handed over to it by Mr. Mueller.

Jack Kinstlinger, Towson

