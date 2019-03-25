What Mueller proved: Liberals hate America

Special counsel Robert Mueller's probe ended without President Donald Trump or any of his associates being charged with conspiring with Russia to influence the 2016 election (“Trump talks of treason, says he’s OK with releasing full Mueller report, but says it’s ‘up to the attorney general,’” March 25).

President Trump was completely exonerated from collusion with Russia. One would think that would be great news for our country, but, unfortunately, the sore loser liberals are outraged that they were once again proven wrong (after two years of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and others claiming they had proof of collusion between President Trump and Russia).

Thank you, Senator Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the liberal media for total transparency on your lack of love for your country versus your thirst for power and unending desire to destroy your president!

Gail Householder, Marriottsville

