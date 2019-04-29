Mueller findings require closer public examination

The Republicans hounded Hillary Clinton for years without finding anything — no indictments, arrests or guilty pleas. Yet the relentless hearings, the constant attacks, charges and badgering made enough voters go against her to contribute to her loss. Donald Trump die-hards will be energized by impeachment hearings? They’re energized already. They are not now, and have never been, in the majority. More importantly, there are responsible, open-minded, conservative Americans who are repulsed by President Trump and ready to go against him. Why are Democrats so convinced that impeachment hearings will torpedo their election chances (“No more wishy-washy feelings about impeaching Trump,” April 28)?

But we do need facts. The Mueller report is long and tedious; few people will read it. Televised hearings are personal and gripping. As a prelude to impeachment, let’s see and hear special counsel Robert Mueller speak. Let’s watch White House Counsel Don McGahn — a very credible witness, says Mr. Mueller’s team — explain to Congress how he was told to fire Mr. Mueller then told to lie about it. Maybe a couple others (Jeff Sessions? Hope Hicks?) could report in person and under oath what they know about obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile we should pressure President Trump, not about the past, but about the present and future. Does he now fully accept the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russian inference in our electoral process is a serious on-going threat? Yes or no? If no, why do our intelligence agencies say otherwise? If yes, what’s he doing about it? Does he still cherish his friendship with Vladimir Putin? Why does ex-Homeland Security Head Kirstjen Nielsen think the Trump administration resists strengthening U.S. defenses against future Russian cyberattacks?

We know that voters care about kitchen table issues, and Democrats need to address them, but Democrats also need to be clear that infiltration and manipulation of the American electoral system by a hostile foreign power affects kitchen table issues.

In high school, we learned that before the American Revolution roughly one-third of the colonists were in favor of revolting from Britain, one-third were opposed and one-third didn’t care. If our ancestors had waited until the everybody was on-board, we’d still be celebrating the Queen’s birthday instead of the Fourth of July and no one would have heard of George Washington. Leaders are meant to lead, not wait for political consensus.

We should not impeach Mr. Trump immediately, but we must impeach him before long.

Bradley Alger, Baltimore

