Barr's summary of Mueller not good enough

It finally happened. The Mueller report was turned over to Attorney General William Barr and many of us are wondering if we will ever see its contents (“The Mueller report is in, but questions about Trump go on and on,” March 25).

Then Mr. Barr released a misleading four-page summary making this point: “The special counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.” Is this accurate?

Next up, Mr. Barr made this claim: “While this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” What does that mean?

The final point made by the nation’s attorney general was that he and the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein “have concluded that the evidence developed during the special counsel’s investigation is not sufficient to establish that the President committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.” It is difficult for me to concur with this claim remembering that President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Of course, President Trump and his minions are taking Mr. Barr’s summary as the gospel truth. I will be more circumspect considering that the special counsel’s work resulted in a number of indictments, several convictions and lots of redacted court filings. Also, I believe AG Barr to be in Mr. Trump’s corner.

Finally, it has to be noted that Robert S. Mueller III never deposed Mr. Trump. Why not? Nevertheless, the full report must be released, otherwise most of what has been written and said is mere speculation. Let the battle for its findings carry on.

Max Obuszewski, Baltimore

