Will Mosby prosecute Pugh on behalf of city?

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby "heard Baltimore" and prosecuted Baltimore police officers who were exonerated, for the most part, demoralizing a good police force, which may be why so many more murders are occurring as the police may be hesitant to do their jobs in some cases. Now, Ms. Mosby should hear Baltimore again and begin investigation and prosecution of Mayor Catherine Pugh because so much information about unethical, if not illegal, acts performed by the mayor have come to light (“Acting Baltimore Mayor Young orders audit of youth fund management amid ‘Healthy Holly’ scandal,” April 11).

Multiple predicate acts within five years constitute racketeering (RICO) which may be pursued both as a criminal matter and a civil matter under federal law. A finding against a defendant in a civil RICO mandates that a criminal prosecution be pursued. While State's Attorney Mosby is not a federal prosecutor, her office charges her with defending the state and its citizens against federal criminal acts as well as Maryland criminal acts. Are you listening, Ms. Mosby?

Daniel Hodes, Owings Mills

