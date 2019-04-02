'Holly' not the mayor's only transgression

In addition to investigating the “Healthy Holly” mess, I’d like to see a review of the way Mayor Catherine Pugh handled the removal of Baltimore’s Confederate monuments (“UB law professor: Learn from history, don’t whitewash it,” Feb. 21).

I spoke at the Commission to Review Baltimore's Public Confederate Monuments and suggested they be used as educational tools about the Civil War. Many others agreed they should remain with informational signage nearby. That was the commission’s final decision.

Then, in the dark of night and without normal City Council protocol, Mayor Pugh hired a construction company to rip these works of art from their pedestals and dump them at an unknown location. This was uncalled for and a slap in the face to all of us who worked with the commission.

Does anyone know where the statures are today? Just like the Healthy Holly books, they’ve vanished. We need a full review of this matter, too. As a Baltimorean, the entire Healthy Holly kerfuffle is an embarrassment, and “Charm City” has now become a municipal laughingstock nationwide.

R. Nester Heid, Baltimore

