Monarch Academy is safe, secure and HVAC works so why close it?

As I read the story in The Baltimore Sun, “City schools trying to keep buildings warm” (Nov. 26), about the failing infrastructure in city schools and all the money and effort being put into schools to ensure that our children have heat this winter, it becomes even more disturbing and puzzling to me that Baltimore City Public Schools are talking about closing Monarch Academy Public Charter School on Kirk Avenue.

My child, along with 1,000 other children, is learning in a safe, secure state-of-the art building where we never have heating or air conditioning issues. This school has invested millions of dollars into this school building to be sure there was a good infrastructure and creative learning environments. As a parent, I can tell you that the teachers and staff at Monarch Academy Baltimore care for the whole child and understand the trauma many of the students bring with them when they come to school.

We, as parents, see our children learning every day. I so hope with all the problems in city schools that Baltimore City Public Schools see the value of having a wonderful school like Monarch Academy in Baltimore and keep open a school where children are thriving in a safe school building.

Ronnie Lambert, Baltimore

