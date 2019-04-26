Missing rape kits show Baltimore County police indifference to such crimes

The discovery of hundreds more missing rape kits bolsters claims UMBC students made last year about the systemic indifference Baltimore County police leadership displayed toward crimes involving sexual violence (“Baltimore County destroyed hundreds more rape kits than police reported. Officials can't explain why,” Apr. 23). Let’s hope the county’s new leadership and interest from the legislature shines needed light on this too long hidden bias.

Melissa McDiarmid, Baltimore

The writer is 1975 graduate of the University of Maryland Baltimore County.