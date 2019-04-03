The $15 wage will do more harm than good

I see that the Democrats have now passed the $15-an-hour minimum wage. Idiots. Of course, they overrode Gov. Larry Hogan's veto (“Maryland’s minimum wage increase, explained,” March 29). He was a businessman who is still undoing the damage that Martin O'Malley did to this state. I guess it would have been too much trouble to look at what is happening to Seattle and New York City. That would be a buzzkill on their good feelings.

At least they were smart enough to increase it gradually so that businesses can increase their prices to cover cost. And let’s face it, they want some of that money too. By the time it's up to $15, we will need to change it to $20. I could point out the cut in hours that’s coming. There will be less staff which means long waiting times — and maybe a loss for people who depend on things like child support. You can only make so much money before you lose benefits.

But the biggest losers are going to be the elderly. You know, the ones on a fixed income. As prices increase, their amount of money from Social Security does not. They’ll just have to learn to do with less. If I may be so bold, let me advise where the General Assembly will be headed on its next bill: It's the same as the one in Colorado. The one where the homeless and the undocumented can relieve themselves out on the street without fear of arrest or fine. The smell will help cover what is coming out of Annapolis these days .

Daniel Sauter, Mount Airy

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.