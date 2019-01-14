How about negotiating with Mexico over wall?

Republicans have stated over and over and over that they would build the Southern border wall and Mexico will pay for it. It is a dominant chant at their rallies. What does this Republican promise have to do with obtaining funding from the U.S. taxpayers or Congress, the Democrats, the federal budget, and certainly shutting down government? Why act so rabid now about building the Southern border wall while reneging on the most critical part of the promise — having Mexico pay for it? Is this border wall fuss a contrived crisis to create distraction?

As we know, Republican leaders brag about using distraction as a negotiating tactic. While we are distracted by the border wall entertainment cloaked as news, what reporting is missing? The agenda we are not seeing appears more important than solely maintaining stable government operations, border security, economic security, or even national security. Otherwise, Republican leaders, please stop flip-flopping on your promise, quit your whining (“Trump walks out of talks,” Jan. 10), and get on down to Mexico. You have by your own admission the best negotiator in the world, if not recorded history. Use your artistry to make a deal for the $5 billion.

While you are at it, get the whole $50 billion and be done with it. At least you can say you tried.

C.W. Anderson, Pasadena

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.