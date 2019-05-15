There's hope for the evolution of men

It was heartening to read Andrew Yarrow's column, "Memo to candidates: Men are people too" (May 15). It offers a glimmer of hope that men may be starting to evolve.

If men are willing to put in the same amount of hard work that women continue to do, this will be a huge benefit to the species, to society, and to human civilization as a whole.

Nancy Spies, Jarrettsville

