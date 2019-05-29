Let presidents be the first to ride into battle

I think E.R. Shipp hit the nail on the head in her recent commentary (“Lies from political spheres dishonor patriotic occasion,” May 29). Regarding the war rhetoric of Vice President Mike Pence at West Point, where he spoke about Afghanistan and Iraq, or the war rhetoric from President Donald Trump toward Iran, I think the battles threatened and incurred by medieval kings and then led by them should apply to presidents or vice presidents. As medieval kings led, so should our president and vice president.

In Mr. Trump’s case (if judged too feeble with bone spurs) then a surrogate son should be sent in his place like Donald Trump Jr. Maybe this knowledge would temper the war taunting of our political leaders that put our sons and daughters in uniform so cavalierly in harm’s way. Maybe this should be our Memorial Day declaration so the studying of and remembrance of war can be alleviated and mitigated.

Jim Mundy, Ellicott City

