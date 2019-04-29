Thanks to "me too movement" no more "fannies pinched"

I am 90-years-old. I say the Joe Bidens, the Clarence Thomases, the Donald Trumps and many more are male chauvinist pigs (“Joe Biden doesn't get personal space, and Donald Trump doesn't get hypocrisy,” Apr. 3). In my day, my friends and I endured having our fannies pinched, our necks kissed and our bodies clutched.

We brushed off the unwanted advances and we pretended to be amused at the snide suggestions. What else could we do? Our complaints would have been pooh-poohed, by even our friends who didn't like it either. We would have been shamed and cast out. That was the way it was. Thank you, “me too movement.” Keep it up.

In any case, if it comes to Joe Biden, I will vote for him any way. It is called hold your nose and vote. Too late to apologize to Anita Hill, Joe. You had your chance.

Helene Z. Hill, Baltimore