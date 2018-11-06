Jordan McNair death not the same as Len Bias

I was stunned to read the story quoting vice chair of the University of Maryland System Board of Regents Barry Gossett: “McNair almost equal to Lenny Bias.” (“Who's leading Board of Regents now? Interim chair Gossett has given millions to University of Maryland,” Nov. 5.) He was referring to the death of basketball star Lenny Bias in 1986. Bias died of a self-inflicted cocaine overdose. Jordan McNair died of the football coaches’ incompetence and negligence. Obviously Mr. Gossett is truly clueless and should resign immediately.
Leon Reinstein, Baltimore