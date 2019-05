If you substitute "three white men" for "three African-American women,” Mary Bubala's question would have been just as stupid, but instead of being fired for it, she would have been applauded (“How was WJZ anchorwoman’s controversial question answered? View the footage yourself,” May 8).

Dave Reich, Perry Hall

