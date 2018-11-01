Regents lack necessary experience in higher ed.

Thanks to The Sun for publishing the roster of the Maryland Board of Regents. It is revealing — and even shocking — that there is no member of the board with experience in higher education and in managing a large academic enterprise (“University of Maryland Foundation to regents: You may have dealt a ‘fatal blow’ to $1.5B fundraising campaign,” Nov. 1).

A present or past president of a large university, for example, could have provided real-world insights into the university community that might have altered the course of the regents’ recent decisions about Maryland football. The criteria for appointment to the board are opaque to the typical citizen, but clearly they need to be broadened.

Eaton Lattman, Baltimore

