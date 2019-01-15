Maryland must get tougher on carbon

The Sun’s recent editorial lamenting a national response to climate change (“Carbon diet woes,” Jan. 9) was on-point. We have to stop burning things for power within a generation or the planet will overheat and our shoreline and the Chesapeake Bay will be destroyed. But there’s hope. We can make Maryland carbon-neutral and inspire other states to do the same.

Eliminating our greenhouse gas emissions will be a huge undertaking. Our county and state leaders will need to act with urgency and vision. This will require a suite of comprehensive legislation far more ambitious than anything we’ve done to date. We’ll have to electrify our cars and our furnaces. We’ll have to build enough wind and solar power to replace our gas and coal-fired power plants. And we’ll have to update our grid to make use of these clean but intermittent energy sources.

All these things are possible. Maryland is blessed with more than enough potential wind power off our shore. Imagine all the manufacturing jobs this program would generate! And we could fund clean-energy infrastructure by putting a price on fossil fuel emissions. Half-steps will no longer suffice. We urge Maryland’s leaders to make the state carbon neutral before it’s too late.

Michael Agronin, Owings Mills

