Dump Maryland's Chancellor and Regents

Readers have responded to the “quack-mire” that has been going on with the University System of Maryland Board of Regents with such arguments as "Replace UM Regents” (Nov. 1), "Regents lack necessary experience in higher ed.” (Nov. 1), and “Football can't be king" (Nov. 1). The answer is simple: The chancellor and regents all have to exit immediately and clear the way for those who value higher education and have the background that goes with it.

Their replacements on the Board of Regents may not be Gov. Larry Hogan’s or Chancellor Bob Caret's first pick as political appointees but they should have the campuses’ best interests at heart. Somewhere along the line, the current regents got the idea they represented only the University of Maryland College Park. They forget that they are responsible to all state institutions in the system. Please don't make the leader of the regents someone who can only see things from an athletic perspective.

Wake up! No hiding at Hidden Waters anymore. Former Chancellor William E. "Brit" Kirwan made that very clear — the chancellor's role, especially in volatile times, must be one of visibility, strength and control.

Helene Breazeale, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.