Clarke has been invaluable to Baltimore

When Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke retires next year, Baltimore will lose one of the finest public servants ever to serve under the City Hall dome (“Changing of the Baltimore City Council guard as Clarke and Reisinger opt against running for reelection,” May 6). For almost 40 years, Ms. Clarke has worked tirelessly on behalf of her constituents.

There was no concern too big or too small to handle if someone needed help. She would bring out her always-handy 3-by-5 cards to write down a constituent’s problem, and she wouldn’t stop until the problem was resolved. (She recently complained that they don’t make index cards like they used to — they are much thinner now.) Technology never got in her way.

A visionary, Ms. Clarke has led the way on strong environmental legislation, establishing residential parking and equity on car insurance rates with suburban areas. Last year, she was instrumental in the fight to increase the minimum wage only to see the bill vetoed by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The councilwoman was a mentor to many who went onto serve in public office including myself, Councilman Bill Henry and a young staffer named Jack Young. Baltimore is a better place because of her services to its citizens. We will all miss Mary Pat Clarke.

Jim Campbell, Baltimore

The writer, a Democrat, represented District 42, Baltimore and Baltimore County, in the Maryland House of Delegates from 1979 to 2004.

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.