Mary Bubala should not have been fired because of one mistake

I do not know Mary Bubala, but I view with alarm her firing (“WJZ says anchorwoman Mary Bubala is out in wake of her question about race, gender of recent Baltimore mayors,” May 7). Our country is so divided at this time that we have forgotten how to disagree. If one has been a successful employee for many years, why should one statement which some find objectionable cause her dismissal? Why doesn't the media use this as an educational opportunity?

We hear about students boycotting controversial speakers and universities submitting to pressure to ban speakers with whom they disagree. These institutions — the media, universities and churches — should be leading the way in terms of exhibiting courage and moral leadership and trying to find common ground in order to strengthen and unite our citizens.

I question Baltimore Association of Black Journalists immediate past president Nicki Mayo's statement that Ms. Bubala "told you how she feels." Sometimes we say things awkwardly and sometimes we don't have a clear understanding of how we do feel. Conversations help us to see more clearly, to think differently, to understand another point of view. None of that happened by firing a news reporter.

Sally Towson