Let's recognize our commonalities as we celebrate Dr. King's birthday

We live in a world today where despite advancement of human civilization, education and laws and guidelines securing and promoting universal human rights for all, we still see injustices, discrimination and biases. Unfortunately this trend appears to be rising (“Pitts: We've all seen this movie before,” Jan. 17).

The month of January reminds us of the great work by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in the last century to end racial discrimination. It also reminds us of our role as responsible citizens to carry on the message of equality that King upheld in our daily lives and highlight its significance.

As a Muslim, the message of equality is at the core of my religious teachings. God loves us all equally without any regard to our color, race or appearance, and expects us to do the same. Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “All of you are equal. All men, whatever nation or tribe they belong to, and whatever station in life they may hold, are equal. … An Arab possesses no superiority over the non-Arab, nor does a non-Arab over an Arab.”

I sincerely hope and pray that we will focus more on what we have in common and cherish the differences as means to add sparkling and soothing colors to our lives.

Shehla Ahmad, Manassas, Va.