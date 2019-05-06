Mosby right to nix pot possession, a view long held by Libertarians

I congratulate The Baltimore Sun on its support of Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's attempts to reduce the number of persons arrested and convicted of pot possession (“If the courts won’t allow Marilyn Mosby to throw out marijuana convictions, what about the legislature?” May 3). Most thinking people realize that the marijuana (and other drug) possession laws actually do not make society safer but do cause significant problems for numerous people just exercising what should be a basic freedom: living their lives as they choose.

Unfortunately, The Sun is late in realizing stopping enforcement of marijuana possession laws is the proper course of action. This position has been a fundamental part of the platform of the Libertarian Party for years, but you have basically ignored Libertarian candidates in all past elections.

David Griggs, Columbia

