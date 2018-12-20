Pot marketed to kids, too

One can replace the vaping sign in Phil Hand’s anti-vaping cartoon with a sign saying “marijuana?” Marijuana is presented in candies and baked goods (“‘Cooking with cannabis’ classes are teaching Marylanders how to make their own marijuana edibles,” Dec. 5). Is it ridiculous to presume that they are marketing to kids? Why are we pressing to make this intoxicating drug that is presented in kid friendly formats legal?

Lorraine Curtis

