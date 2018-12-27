Marchetti story a 'breath of fresh air'

Thank you, thank you, thank you. In a world that never stops saying "Trump," no matter where one stands, and where problems come from so many places at once, your front page article featuring the great Baltimore Colt Gino Marchetti has no equal (“Sixty years on, Gino Marchetti recalls key tackle, Colts takedown of Giants in NFL's 'Greatest Game',” Dec. 26)! Especially for those of us who were kids back then and idolized Gino, Johnny, Lenny, Alan, Raymond and all the Colts.

I will never forget as a little boy standing next to him at their practice site in Westminster when he autographed my football one hot July afternoon. My dad took off work to take me to see the team. I never did get to go to a game, but that never stopped me from being a great fan. I was so small and looking up at him he was a giant and so nice.

Every year I visit Johnny's grave site in Dulaney Valley, paying tribute to him for all he did for us. I own one high quality throwback jersey: It's No. 19 of course.

Thank you for writing the story, and for where The Baltimore Sun placed it. What a breath of fresh air.

I hope everyone at The Sun had a wonderful Christmas.

Joe Lamp, Arnold