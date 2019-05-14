Don't call Manning anything but 'traitor'

Let's call a convicted traitor a convicted traitor. Chelsea Manning should not be identified first as a "former U.S. Senate candidate" nor as a "whistle-blower" (“Former Maryland U.S. Senate candidate, whistle-blower Chelsea Manning will publish her memoir in 2020,” May 14). She never was an "intelligence officer."

She is a disgraced, dishonorably discharged, former Army private, and a convicted traitor who rightly served seven years in federal prison for putting fellow soldiers and allies at risk. These are why we know her name, not because she ran for the Senate.

John McDaniel, Baltimore

