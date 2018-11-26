More practical choices than maglev available

For all the legitimate transit problems pointed out by Kevin Coates ("Maglev is 'totally doable' in Northeast," Nov. 16), his championing of a Baltimore-to-D.C. maglev solves exactly none of them. He cites problems caused by highway capacity and Marylanders living in the exurbs. He ignores that we have existing rail infrastructure between the two cities and within Baltimore which actually address both local and intercity traffic.

We have a subway which faced a catastrophic shutdown to fix even more catastrophic maintenance problems. We have a MARC line which has experienced frequent extensive delays this year. We have a Purple Line serving the Washington, D.C. area which has faced scheduling concerns. And we could have had a Red Line. Any and all of these options already can reach the exurbs and can reduce traffic congestion.

We should not spend money and personnel on a shiny magnetic toy when putting those same resources into our existing transit options would be "totally doable.”

Andrew Davis, Catonsville

