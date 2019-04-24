McIntosh is the best choice for House speaker

The Baltimore Sun got it right in its recent editorial, “Delegate McIntosh should be the next House speaker” (April 19). While all three candidates for speaker of Maryland’s House of Delegates are well qualified, Del. Maggie McIntosh is clearly the best choice to serve in that post.

The unique role of the speaker requires astute political leadership skills, a genuine commitment to the betterment of all Marylanders and the backbone and courage to stand firm for what is right. In my nearly 30 years of advocacy for clean water and the Chesapeake Bay, I have seen Delegate McIntosh repeatedly display all these attributes. As a result of her political acumen and passion for public service and our state, Maryland has cleaned up its sewage treatment plants, assisted farmers in their efforts to implement conservation programs, passed the Healthy Air Act, conserved major portions of Maryland’s treasured landscape, protected citizen access to the courts and banned the environmentally irresponsible practice of fracking.

In accomplishing all these successes, Delegate McIntosh skillfully brought people together to find paths to advance progress while saying “no” when Maryland’s future demanded such.

Maryland will make history with the selection of the next speaker. But by selecting Delegate McIntosh, it will not only make history, it will also continue the legacy of former Speaker Mike Busch by having a skillful, effective, honest and approachable speaker who will work every day to protect Maryland citizens, our natural resources and our future.

Kim Coble, Annapolis

The writer is former Maryland director and vice president for science and advocacy at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

