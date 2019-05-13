Look for opportunity in styrofoam ban and paper mill closure

Maryland is (hopefully) about to ban the foam fast food containers that are spoiling our waters, but many merchants complain that switching to bio-degradable paper packaging will force prices up. Meanwhile, in Western Maryland the Luke paper plant is about to shut down because their glossy magazine paper is no longer in demand (“Luke Mill closing: a devastating loss for Western Maryland,” May 1). Are our state economic development officials paying attention?

Perhaps our state could help find and fund an entrepreneur who would convert the Luke plant to provide the paper food packaging which our state will now need. By producing paper packaging locally, we could double the positive impact of the styrofoam ban and help prove that economic development and environmental stewardship need not be at odds. And we would save jobs in an area that needs them.

We use incentives to lure businesses from other states. We use incentives to fund sports teams, racing, hotels and casinos. Now, we have an opportunity to save real manufacturing jobs by producing the very products we need to save the Chesapeake Bay. Wouldn’t that be a better use of our “economic development” funds than trying to lure tech giants with massive subsidies?

Let’s be smart about this. Let’s think “inside the box” this time … and find a way to ensure that that box is manufactured, used and recycled right here in Maryland.

Mac Nachlas, Mount Washington