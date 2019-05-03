Luke mill closing opens big tourism opportunity

The closing of the Luke Verso paper mill with its 675 jobs is indeed a blow to the economic well-being of Allegany County and the surrounding area (“Luke Mill closing: a devastating loss for Western Maryland,” May 1). However, it also offers opportunities upon which Maryland should capitalize.

The North Branch of the Potomac River is already an excellent venue for sport fishing, especially for smallmouth bass and several kinds of trout. Water quality should improve considerably without the daily influx of effluent from the Verso plant, auguring well for even better fishing. The state should ensure that the plant site be cleaned up before abandonment, and that the pipes running from the plant into the riverbed be removed. Closing the plant should not abrogate Verso of responsibility for the site. The low head dam in the area should be torn down, using state funds if necessary, since it is a safety hazard and blocks passage of the river by motor- and human-powered watercraft.

The North Branch between the base of Jennings Randolph Dam and Cumberland is an exceptionally beautiful mountain river, and the state should develop further convenient access points to accommodate watercraft-based tourists (and their dollars). For example, developing an access point near Pinto would open the 10 miles of very scenic river downstream of the existing Black Oak access to paddlers of all abilities. Removal of the old Celanese dam and another smaller dam in the stretch between Pinto and the Allegany Fairgrounds would permit a further seven miles of paddling along the base of a dramatic set of shale cliffs.

The state should consider purchase of a remote riverside tract along here for use as a paddle-in-only overnight campsite. Whitewater paddlers already take advantage of episodic water releases from Jennings Randolph dam and Savage River dam. The State should recognize their contribution to the area’s economy by developing an access facility with safe, legal parking and restrooms. Currently, paddlers take out and park at the local sewage treatment plant.

Gov. Larry Hogan has pledged assistance to citizens of this region to ameliorate the loss of the Verso jobs. While jobs servicing the recreation industry have neither the scope nor pay of the jobs lost at Verso, there are few other alternatives in this very rural part of Maryland. Improving recreational access to the North Branch of the Potomac is a wise choice.

Bryan MacKay, Catonsville

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.