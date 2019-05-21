Loyola graduation deserved attention, too

As pleased as I was to see The Sun’s coverage of Morgan State University’s commencement (“‘We are at a crossroads’: U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings presses Morgan State graduates to stand up for democracy,” May 18), I was curious as to why The Sun chose not to attend Loyola University Maryland’s commencement the same day.

At our commencement, Loyola conferred an honorary degree on Rev. William Watters who has made a dramatic impact on the young people of our city. Through his visionary leadership and innovative work in opening Jesuit schools, Father Watters is making a difference in the lives of many underserved members of our community, and our university has been proud to partner with him.

Each year, Loyola also recognizes a community partner that is making a difference in significant — but often unseen — ways with the Milch Award. This year, we honored Strong City Baltimore, an organization that has focused on improving education and advancing community and economic development in north central Baltimore.

Loyola’s commencement is a pivotal moment not just for our university, but for Baltimore. Many of our alumni work in businesses, organizations and schools in this great city which they embrace as their home. Nearly 50 percent of our alumni stay in Maryland. The Sun missed a wonderful opportunity to tell the story of the more than 1,300 individuals who earned degrees on Saturday.

Loyola is proud to seek out and celebrate some of the wonderful individuals and organizations that are working to make Baltimore an even better place to live, work and study. How disappointing that these positive stories are overlooked.

Rev. Brian F. Linnane, Baltimore

The writer is president of Loyola University Maryland.

