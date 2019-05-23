Why is Loyola's leader envious of Morgan?

Rev. Brian F. Linnane’s recent letter criticizing The Sun's coverage of Morgan State University's graduation seems petty and ripe with envy (“Loyola graduation deserved attention, too,” May 21). Is Loyola’s president really hurt that The Sun did not attend his graduation and write about all the good works his school has done for the community? I don't remember complaints to The Sun from Towson University, Goucher College, John Hopkins University, University of Maryland, Baltimore, University of Baltimore, or Coppin State University. I'm quite certain all these colleges have graduations and are engaged in helping the city. Certainly, the value of Loyola's efforts for the underserved is not diminished by the lack of newspaper coverage.

Perhaps instead of expressing his complaint, Father Linnane can simply join in the celebration of his neighbor, Morgan State University, its commencement and the address of our distinguished Rep. Elijah Cummings and leave it at that.

Lois Brettschneider

