Love for all and hatred for none in the new year

Seeing that New Year’s Day is just a few days away, I wanted to share my thoughts on this subject.

The new year brings hope to many of us. We hope the coming year to be better than the last one. We make resolutions to be better people, kinder, more giving, forgiving. Some of us try to work harder to make more money, to lose weight, to become more healthy, etc.

As an Ahmadi Muslim woman, I have observed a constant thread of how I have celebrated the new year in the past as well as the present. I have come to realize that my prayers are basic. I pray like many of us that our world becomes a better place. That wars stop and peace is embraced. That the children of Mother Earth do not suffer hunger and illnesses. That our elderly live fulfilled lives.

As an Ahmadi Muslim woman I pray that our Khalifa, the present fifth head of the worldwide Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, residing in England, Mirza Masroor Ahmad, enjoys a long healthy life and that God answers all his prayers. And that his guidance continues to light our way toward the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s motto “love for all and hatred for none.” In a world grasping for answers to the turmoil and pain around us, this motto is truly soothing.

So once again, on the tick tock of the clock which transforms us into the year 2019, I along with my loved ones will be be prostrating on our prayer rugs and crying to our Lord to be benevolent to his servants and hear our prayers of “love for all and hatred for none,” for those in Baltimore as well as the rest of the world.

Aziza Khan

The writer is Baltimore president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, The Women’s Auxilary.