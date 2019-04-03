A quadruple limerick in honor of Mayor Pugh

There once was a mayor, by golly,

who wrote some books about "Holly"

to make children laugh

(although it was graft

and should have been called "Catherine's Folly").

She sold them for schools (good lord!)

to a place where she sat on the board;

but no books could be found

when they looked around,

and thousands of dollars she scored!

It's no news for me and for you,

in the case of Catherine E. Pugh,

that she was fixin',

just like Sheila Dixon,

to run off with more than her due.

But now she's "on leave"; 'tis pity

that now I must end this sad ditty.

We have people who shoot,

politicians who loot,

and America laughs at our city....…

Herb Merrick