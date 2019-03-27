Robert Mueller's findings give liberals fits

For American progressives it’s been a rough 29 months. What with Hillary Clinton’s loss, two new conservative Supreme Court justices, and now “no collusion.” So, reading letters by understandably frustrated folks like Max Obuszewski can be interesting (“Barr’s summary of Mueller not good enough,” March 25).

For example, in his recent lengthy letter, Mr. Obuszewski says Attorney General William Barr “released a misleading four-page summary” of the Mueller report. The fact that he has no proof of this doesn’t bother Mr. Obuszewski.

It clearly doesn’t bother The Sun either.

Dennis Dabrowka

