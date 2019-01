Freeland, Md. resident Gary Atkinson wants a company to install a temporary solar farm to about twenty percent of his land at the Mason-Dixon Line. Some residents and at least one Baltimore Co. councilman have pushed back about the proposal to the property, in his family's possession since the 1800s. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)

Freeland, Md. resident Gary Atkinson wants a company to install a temporary solar farm to about twenty percent of his land at the Mason-Dixon Line. Some residents and at least one Baltimore Co. councilman have pushed back about the proposal to the property, in his family's possession since the 1800s. (Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun video)