The UM medical system will emerge stronger from its board problems

Frank Kelly is a man of faith, family and community. As a director of Shock Trauma and the University of Maryland Medical System (“UMMS is not subject to Maryland public transparency laws, and state leaders aren't pushing to change that,” Apr. 7), during the 1990’s, I saw his tireless commitment to community firsthand.

No one has done more to advance the mission of the medical system than Frank Kelly. When I see a Shock Trauma doctor or nurse in their unique pink scrubs, or watch a Shock Trauma helicopter responding to an accident, I always think of three people — R.A. Cowley, Thomas Scalea and Frank Kelly. Without these individuals, there would be no Shock Trauma.

Whenever, I read about another medical breakthrough at the medical center, I am reminded of five individuals, Morton Rapoport, Donald Wilson, Stewart and Marlene Greenebaum and Frank Kelly.

Without their extraordinary passion for and commitment to the medical system, this outstanding medical system would not exist for Marylanders. Frank and Janet Kelly, and their family, are uncompromising and enthusiastic people of goodwill. They do extraordinary things every day to improve the quality of life in our region.

The University of Maryland Medical System and Mr. Kelly will emerge from this current crisis stronger and even more committed to work for the public good.

Frank Bramble